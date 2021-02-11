Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 422.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 118,103 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 20.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 32,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 4.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 44.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Shares of FIVE opened at $189.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.62 and its 200 day moving average is $145.35. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $197.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 97.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 35,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total transaction of $5,747,483.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,228 shares in the company, valued at $41,296,266.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,072,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,278,951.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,961 shares of company stock worth $13,844,509 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIVE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $197.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.04.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

