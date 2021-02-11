Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,777 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,159,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,674,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in AerCap by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 121,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 18,915 shares during the period. Finally, Lateef Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,285,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

AER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays upped their target price on AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cowen upped their target price on AerCap from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

NYSE:AER opened at $44.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $64.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.85 and a beta of 2.42.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($6.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($7.73). AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.