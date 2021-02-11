Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at about $378,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 61.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 88.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,085,000 after buying an additional 158,799 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. 49.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BE opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $44.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 3.77.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $32,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,474. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 452,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $8,697,709.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,776,005.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 993,849 shares of company stock worth $24,692,187 in the last 90 days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

