Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. S&CO Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 57,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 26,490 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $14,264,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $12,513,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 65.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.89.

In other news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 7,301,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $320,662,116.00. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $47.81 on Thursday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.77.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.54 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. It is involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

