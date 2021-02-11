Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,096 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,870 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Trex by 100.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Trex by 100.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 70.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TREX opened at $101.76 on Thursday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $105.79. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.42 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.93.

TREX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trex in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

