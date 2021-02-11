Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,107 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Amedisys by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 19,074 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Amedisys by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 903 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth about $1,041,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Amedisys news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.84, for a total transaction of $158,241.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,477.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total value of $235,579.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,682 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $303.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 60.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.95 and a 52-week high of $325.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $296.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.61.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.29.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

