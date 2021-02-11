Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,990 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33,941 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 165,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 70,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $25.10 on Thursday. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $26.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Liberty Global declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.91.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 37,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $844,278.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 190,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,386.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 27,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $633,441.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,092.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,801 shares of company stock valued at $4,933,534 over the last ninety days. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

