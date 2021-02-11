Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Takes $1.14 Million Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of XPEV opened at $47.77 on Thursday. XPeng Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.24.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.11 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of XPeng from $34.70 to $57.71 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.17.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

