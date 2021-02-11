Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,887 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

PWR opened at $76.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.17. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $79.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.