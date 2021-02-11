Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZFSVF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Zurich Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Shares of Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $422.58 on Thursday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $259.50 and a 52-week high of $447.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $416.85 and a 200 day moving average of $384.88.
About Zurich Insurance Group
Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.
