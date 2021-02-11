Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZFSVF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Zurich Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $422.58 on Thursday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $259.50 and a 52-week high of $447.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $416.85 and a 200 day moving average of $384.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zurich Insurance Group were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

