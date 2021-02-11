Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ZFSVF. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $422.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $416.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.88. Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $259.50 and a twelve month high of $447.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zurich Insurance Group were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

