Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 360 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been assigned a CHF 360 target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ZURN. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 435 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 375 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 415 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 380 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 400 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 403.81.

Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of CHF 262.10 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

