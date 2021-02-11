Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Stock Price Down 30.3%

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) shares dropped 30.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $6.11. Approximately 22,014,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 8,446,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

ZYNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.46.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $179.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3.80.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 15,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. 25.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome; and to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.