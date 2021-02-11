Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan Sells 15,577 Shares

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 15,577 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $186,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,972. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey Miles Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,643 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $97,683.59.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 2,034 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $19,872.18.

On Monday, January 4th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,359 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $91,624.61.

On Thursday, December 17th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 13,753 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $130,791.03.

On Monday, November 16th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 1,724 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $13,688.56.

NASDAQ ZNGA traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.98. 58,952,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,147,205. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -399.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.27. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $12.27.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Zynga by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 903,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after buying an additional 367,962 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Zynga by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,337,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,510,000. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZNGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.49.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

