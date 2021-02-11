Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Insider Sells $2,815,000.00 in Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $2,815,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,145,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,250.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bernard Jin Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Bernard Jin Kim sold 11,985 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $101,872.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.98. 58,952,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,147,205. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $12.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of -399.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.32 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZNGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Zynga by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 80,334,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,902,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245,233 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Zynga by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 18,714,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,713,000 after buying an additional 3,521,531 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Zynga by 214.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,280,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,001,000 after buying an additional 8,378,044 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Zynga by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,978,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,750,000 after buying an additional 872,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Zynga by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,084,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,049,000 after buying an additional 585,355 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

