Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Lifted to Neutral at Bank of America

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

Get Zynga alerts:

ZNGA opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of -372.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zynga has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $4,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $9,790,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,541,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,088,524.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,525,722 shares of company stock worth $24,992,904 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Zynga by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 903,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after buying an additional 367,962 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Zynga by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga during the third quarter worth $2,337,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga during the third quarter worth $1,328,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga during the fourth quarter worth $12,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.