Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.35% from the stock’s previous close.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Get Zynga alerts:

NASDAQ:ZNGA traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $11.27. The stock had a trading volume of 456,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,907,375. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The business’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 11,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $101,872.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 895,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,464.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $39,700.00. Insiders have sold 2,525,722 shares of company stock valued at $24,992,904 in the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Zynga by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 80,334,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,902,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245,233 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Zynga by 214.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,280,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378,044 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zynga during the fourth quarter worth $45,041,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Zynga by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 18,714,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Zynga by 73.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,498,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.