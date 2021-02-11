Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) PT Raised to $14.00 at Barclays

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ZNGA. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.29.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $11.60 on Thursday. Zynga has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -372.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.32 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 378,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $4,170,841.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $39,700.00. Insiders sold 2,525,722 shares of company stock worth $24,992,904 in the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Zynga by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 903,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 367,962 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,337,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the third quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at $12,510,000. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

