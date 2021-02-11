Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Up 7.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)’s stock price rose 7.3% on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $13.50. The company traded as high as $12.27 and last traded at $11.98. Approximately 58,952,047 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 27,147,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.49.

In other news, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 378,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $4,170,841.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $39,700.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,525,722 shares of company stock valued at $24,992,904 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 341,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Zynga by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in Zynga by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 75,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Zynga by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Zynga by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.32 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

