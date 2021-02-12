$0.01 EPS Expected for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) will announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Everi’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Everi posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Everi.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVRI. Roth Capital increased their price target on Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Everi in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Everi from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of Everi stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 3.08. Everi has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $15.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.28.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,459,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,038. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 46,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Everi by 10.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

