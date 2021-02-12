$0.13 EPS Expected for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) will announce $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Dynatrace posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DT. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $323,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 61,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $2,710,686.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,075.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock worth $440,758,190. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DT traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $53.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,959,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,246. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.77 and a 200 day moving average of $41.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $56.77.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

