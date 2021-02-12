-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Aptose Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.63). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aptose Biosciences.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptose Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.47.

Shares of APTO stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.13.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $81,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 38.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 128,843 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 258,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 98,125 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,062,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 257,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

