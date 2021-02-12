$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Several research firms have weighed in on BMRN. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.81. 9,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,324. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $68.25 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $688,971.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,885 shares in the company, valued at $25,122,172.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,515. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

