$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2021


Equities research analysts expect Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.22. Napco Security Technologies posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NSSC shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $31.08 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $31.70. The firm has a market cap of $570.22 million, a P/E ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average of $26.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $55,156,853.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,999,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,794,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 554.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

