-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.19). Neoleukin Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.85). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03.

Several research firms have issued reports on NLTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neoleukin Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

NASDAQ:NLTX opened at $12.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 1.09. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $18.13.

In other Neoleukin Therapeutics news, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $31,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,383,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,304,525.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLTX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 426.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 59,902 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 50.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 6.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.