-$0.26 EPS Expected for Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) to report ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Gannett’s earnings. Gannett reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 123.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gannett will report full-year earnings of ($4.35) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.84) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gannett.

Get Gannett alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gannett in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 23.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gannett in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 13,540 shares during the period. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GCI opened at $5.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $719.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Gannett has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $6.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.34.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates in Publishing and Marketing Solutions segments. The company's principal products include 261 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.5 million and Sunday circulation of 3.3 million; 302 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.7 million; and 383 locally-focused Websites.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gannett (GCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.