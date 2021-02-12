$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Immersion’s earnings. Immersion reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 180%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immersion will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.61 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Immersion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IMMR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immersion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immersion in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

In other Immersion news, General Counsel Michael Rudolf Okada sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $32,200.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,805.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William C. Martin sold 26,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $243,399.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,039,894 shares of company stock worth $29,572,721 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Immersion by 1,197.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 505,956 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immersion by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 4th quarter valued at $3,952,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Immersion by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Immersion by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 9,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

IMMR traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.92. 774,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,144. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average is $9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.90 million, a PE ratio of -298.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96. Immersion has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $16.64.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

