$0.34 EPS Expected for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) will report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cushman & Wakefield.

Several research firms have commented on CWK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $15.99. 3,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,698. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38, a PEG ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average of $13.15. Cushman & Wakefield has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $19.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

