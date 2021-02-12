$0.35 EPS Expected for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. SP Plus posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SP Plus.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SP shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of SP Plus from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

In other news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $72,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in SP Plus by 242.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 346,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,997,000 after acquiring an additional 245,554 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth about $6,486,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SP Plus by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 341,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 141,195 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in SP Plus by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 210,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 92,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 498,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after buying an additional 90,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.01. 130,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,349. The company has a market cap of $762.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. SP Plus has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $46.65.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

