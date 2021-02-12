$0.70 EPS Expected for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.71. CDK Global reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.06 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDK. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 27.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $50.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.62. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

