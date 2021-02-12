$0.78 EPS Expected for Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inphi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.85. Inphi reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inphi will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $5.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Inphi.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.95 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. Inphi’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.15.

Inphi stock opened at $170.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Inphi has a 1-year low of $55.72 and a 1-year high of $182.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Inphi during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inphi during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 29,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Inphi during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

