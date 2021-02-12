$0.82 EPS Expected for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to report earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Woodward’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $0.65. Woodward posted earnings of $1.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $537.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%.

WWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Woodward in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.63.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 36,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.94, for a total transaction of $4,208,622.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,287,176.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Sagar A. Patel sold 83,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $9,663,558.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,320.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,175 shares of company stock valued at $20,444,118. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Iron Financial LLC purchased a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWD stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.08. 266,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,136. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.15. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $127.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

