-$0.94 EPS Expected for Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will announce ($0.94) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the lowest is ($1.10). Nabriva Therapeutics reported earnings of ($2.90) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.00) to ($4.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($2.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nabriva Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBRV. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 311,927 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 633,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 266,166 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NBRV opened at $3.20 on Friday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.91.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

