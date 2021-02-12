-$0.94 EPS Expected for Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will announce ($0.94) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the lowest is ($1.10). Nabriva Therapeutics reported earnings of ($2.90) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.00) to ($4.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($2.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nabriva Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBRV. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 311,927 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 633,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 266,166 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NBRV opened at $3.20 on Friday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.91.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.