0Chain (ZCN) Trading 9.2% Higher Over Last Week

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $38.93 million and $998,149.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00001682 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About 0Chain

ZCN is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

