0xBitcoin (0xBTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.99 Million

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. In the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 44.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $3.09 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xBitcoin token can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001128 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00063990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $524.26 or 0.01097354 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00055326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,737.48 or 0.05729893 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00027266 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00020193 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00034725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin is a token. Its launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.