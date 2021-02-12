$1.00 Billion in Sales Expected for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to announce sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $979.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year sales of $3.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DENTSPLY SIRONA.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XRAY shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $56.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.71 and its 200 day moving average is $49.25. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of -244.70, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 66,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $428,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

