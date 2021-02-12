$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) will post sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Elanco Animal Health reported sales of $787.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full year sales of $3.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Elanco Animal Health.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELAN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays lowered Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Argus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.28.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $1,626,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $29.07 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average is $29.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

