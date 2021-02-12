$1.11 EPS Expected for CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) will post $1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CAI International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. CAI International reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAI International will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CAI International.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CAI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley started coverage on CAI International in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:CAI opened at $36.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.74. CAI International has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $37.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CAI International by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CAI International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of CAI International by 496,864.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,029,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 5,028,270 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAI International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $729,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CAI International by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

