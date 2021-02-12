$1.14 EPS Expected for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to announce $1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for SAP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. SAP reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full year earnings of $5.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $6.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Argus cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI lowered SAP to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on SAP from $170.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC upgraded SAP to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in shares of SAP by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 1,708.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 340.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAP opened at $132.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. SAP has a 1 year low of $90.89 and a 1 year high of $169.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

