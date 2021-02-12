-$1.37 EPS Expected for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will report ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.28). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 271.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($4.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.04) to ($4.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.10. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Longbow Research downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $47.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 2.07.

In related news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $117,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,043.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 70.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2,280.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 141.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth $270,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

