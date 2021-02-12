$1.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) will report $1.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Middleby’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.68. The Middleby posted earnings per share of $2.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Middleby will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $6.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Middleby.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MIDD. KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. CL King downgraded The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Middleby has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.17.

Shares of The Middleby stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.38. The stock had a trading volume of 711,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,892. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.51 and its 200 day moving average is $115.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The Middleby has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $149.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Middleby by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in The Middleby by 1.9% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in The Middleby by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 20,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Middleby during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Middleby by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

