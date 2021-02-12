$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will report $1.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the highest is $1.53 billion. Patterson Companies posted sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year sales of $5.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $5.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS.

PDCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.63.

In related news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $330,007.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,952.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $36.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.10%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

