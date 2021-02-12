$1.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will report sales of $1.67 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Celanese’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.77 billion and the lowest is $1.59 billion. Celanese reported sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year sales of $6.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $7.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. Celanese’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share.

CE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Celanese from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.05.

Shares of CE opened at $130.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese has a twelve month low of $52.70 and a twelve month high of $140.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total transaction of $103,117.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,832.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,313,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Celanese by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 2.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 7.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

