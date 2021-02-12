$1.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to post $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.20. Global Payments reported earnings per share of $1.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.95 to $9.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,953.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in Global Payments by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 58,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPN stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,639,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,791. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $215.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.35. The company has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

