107,046 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Bought by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 107,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,838,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2,524.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,476 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 381.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,263,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,186 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $91,034,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,503,000 after buying an additional 1,236,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 860.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,826,000 after buying an additional 953,633 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.77. 67,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,677,549. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $107.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.70.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

