11,682 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) Acquired by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.4% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. David Loasby raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. David Loasby now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $227.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.01. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $106.07 and a fifty-two week high of $228.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

