11,900 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DUK. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

DUK stock opened at $90.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.09. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.