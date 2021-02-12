12,067 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Bought by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $5.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.79. The stock had a trading volume of 14,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,907. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 58.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. TD Securities raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.40.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $147,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

