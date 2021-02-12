13,085 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) Acquired by Running Point Capital Advisors LLC

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

BIV stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,440. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $83.21 and a 52-week high of $94.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.12.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

