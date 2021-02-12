1,350,000 Shares in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) Acquired by CM Management LLC

CM Management LLC bought a new position in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,350,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,000. RealNetworks makes up about 2.0% of CM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. CM Management LLC owned 3.53% of RealNetworks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RealNetworks by 679.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 152,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

NASDAQ:RNWK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.73. 26,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,436. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. RealNetworks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $142.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.60.

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media applications and services. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK).

Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.